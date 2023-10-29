Can we expect Victor Olofsson lighting the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

Olofsson is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Olofsson has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 16 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 12.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

