Can we expect Victor Olofsson lighting the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

  • Olofsson is yet to score through six games this season.
  • He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
  • Olofsson has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 16 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 12.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

