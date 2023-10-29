Can we expect Walker Duehr finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames play the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Walker Duehr score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Duehr stats and insights

  • In one of eight games this season, Duehr scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.
  • Duehr has no points on the power play.
  • Duehr's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Oilers are giving up 30 total goals (4.3 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS and Max

