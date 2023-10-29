On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers go head to head against the Calgary Flames. Is Warren Foegele going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Warren Foegele score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Foegele stats and insights

  • In two of seven games this season, Foegele has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
  • Foegele has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Flames defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flames are allowing 28 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS and Max

