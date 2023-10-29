Will William Eklund score a goal when the San Jose Sharks take on the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Eklund stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Eklund scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Eklund averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are giving up 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

