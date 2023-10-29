William Eklund will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals meet on Sunday at Capital One Arena, starting at 5:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Eklund are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

William Eklund vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Eklund Season Stats Insights

Eklund has averaged 16:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Eklund has a goal in one of his eight games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

He has two games with a point this season, but in eight contests Eklund has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Eklund has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the eight games he's played.

The implied probability that Eklund hits the over on his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eklund going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Eklund Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 25 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 8 Games 1 2 Points 1 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

