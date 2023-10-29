For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Yegor Sharangovich a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sharangovich stats and insights

Sharangovich has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.

Sharangovich has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 30 total goals (4.3 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.