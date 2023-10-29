On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers go head to head against the Calgary Flames. Is Zach Hyman going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hyman stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Hyman has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Flames.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.