Will Zach Hyman Score a Goal Against the Flames on October 29?
On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers go head to head against the Calgary Flames. Is Zach Hyman going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Hyman stats and insights
- In two of seven games this season, Hyman has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Oilers vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS and Max
