Zach Hyman Game Preview: Oilers vs. Flames - October 29
Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers will play the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Commonwealth Stadium. Thinking about a wager on Hyman in the Oilers-Flames matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Zach Hyman vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Oilers vs Flames Game Info
|Oilers vs Flames Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Flames Prediction
|Oilers vs Flames Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Flames Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hyman Season Stats Insights
- Hyman's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:31 per game on the ice, is -4.
- Hyman has twice scored a goal in a game this season in seven games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.
- Hyman has recorded a point in a game four times this season out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Hyman has an assist in three of seven games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Hyman has an implied probability of 65.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Hyman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Hyman Stats vs. the Flames
- The Flames have conceded 28 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's -11 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|7
|Games
|3
|7
|Points
|3
|2
|Goals
|2
|5
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.