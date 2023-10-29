Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers will play the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Commonwealth Stadium. Thinking about a wager on Hyman in the Oilers-Flames matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Zach Hyman vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

TBS and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Oilers vs Flames Game Info

Hyman Season Stats Insights

Hyman's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:31 per game on the ice, is -4.

Hyman has twice scored a goal in a game this season in seven games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Hyman has recorded a point in a game four times this season out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hyman has an assist in three of seven games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hyman has an implied probability of 65.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hyman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Hyman Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 28 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 7 Games 3 7 Points 3 2 Goals 2 5 Assists 1

