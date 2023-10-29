In the upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Zemgus Girgensons to light the lamp for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Zemgus Girgensons score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Girgensons stats and insights

Girgensons has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

Girgensons has zero points on the power play.

Girgensons' shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 16 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 12.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

