When the New York Islanders square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, will Anders Lee score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Lee stats and insights

  • Lee has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
  • Lee has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

