Anders Lee and the New York Islanders will meet the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, at UBS Arena. There are prop bets for Lee available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Anders Lee vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Lee Season Stats Insights

Lee has averaged 15:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In one of seven games this year, Lee has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

He has two games with a point this season, but in seven contests Lee has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Lee has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the seven games he's played.

Lee has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Lee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lee Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 7 Games 3 2 Points 3 1 Goals 3 1 Assists 0

