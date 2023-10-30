On Monday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Bo Horvat going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Horvat stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Horvat has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 4.1 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

