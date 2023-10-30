The New York Islanders, Bo Horvat among them, play the Detroit Red Wings on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Prop bets for Horvat in that upcoming Islanders-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Bo Horvat vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Horvat Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Horvat has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 19:45 on the ice per game.

Horvat has a goal in two of the seven games he's played on the year, with multiple goals in one of them.

In three of seven games this year, Horvat has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Horvat has an assist in two of seven games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Horvat's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Horvat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Horvat Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 7 Games 1 5 Points 0 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

