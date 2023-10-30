Bobby Brink will be among those on the ice Monday when his Philadelphia Flyers meet the Carolina Hurricanes at Wells Fargo Center. If you'd like to wager on Brink's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Bobby Brink vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Brink Season Stats Insights

Brink has averaged 14:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Brink has a goal in one of seven games played this season, and had multiple goals in that game.

In four of seven games this year, Brink has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In three of seven games this year, Brink has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Brink's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Brink having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Brink Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 35 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-2).

