Will Brock Nelson Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 30?
Can we count on Brock Nelson lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders match up against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Nelson stats and insights
- Nelson has scored in two of seven games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
- Nelson has no points on the power play.
- He takes 3.9 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Islanders vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
