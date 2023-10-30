Can we count on Brock Nelson lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders match up against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nelson stats and insights

Nelson has scored in two of seven games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.

Nelson has no points on the power play.

He takes 3.9 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.