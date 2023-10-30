Brock Nelson will be in action when the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings play at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. Looking to wager on Nelson's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brock Nelson vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Nelson Season Stats Insights

Nelson has averaged 17:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Nelson has scored in two of the seven games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

Nelson has posted two or more points in two of the seven games he's played this season.

Nelson has had an assist in one of seven games this season.

Nelson's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nelson has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nelson Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 7 Games 3 4 Points 3 3 Goals 1 1 Assists 2

