The Milwaukee Bucks, with Brook Lopez, take on the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Lopez tallied 13 points in his last game, which ended in a 127-110 loss versus the Hawks.

Below we will dive into Lopez's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-114)

Over 13.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-147)

Over 4.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-102)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were second in the league defensively last year, giving up 109.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat allowed 41.9 rebounds per contest last season, sixth in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 25.6 assists last season, the Heat were the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

The Heat were the 28th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 13.1 makes per game.

Brook Lopez vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 44 18 10 1 3 1 1 4/24/2023 39 36 11 0 4 3 2 4/22/2023 30 6 3 2 0 1 1 4/19/2023 34 25 4 2 0 1 2 4/16/2023 36 10 4 1 0 3 1 2/24/2023 27 17 7 1 1 0 0 2/4/2023 33 9 6 0 0 3 0 1/14/2023 33 13 4 1 3 2 0 1/12/2023 32 6 3 2 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.