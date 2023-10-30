The Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) take the court against the Miami Heat (1-2) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSUN.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSUN

BSWI and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 114 - Bucks 109

Bucks vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 5.5)

Heat (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-5.3)

Heat (-5.3) Pick OU: Under (223.5)



Under (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.2

Bucks Performance Insights

Last season, the Bucks were eighth in the league on offense (116.9 points scored per game) and 14th defensively (113.3 points allowed).

Milwaukee was the best squad in the league in rebounds per game (48.6) and ranked 20th in rebounds allowed (44.2) last year.

Last season the Bucks were ranked 12th in the league in assists with 25.8 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Milwaukee was 21st in the league in committing them (13.9 per game) last year. It was worst in forcing them (11.5 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Bucks were fourth-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (14.8) last year. They were 10th in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.

