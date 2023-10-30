Cam Atkinson will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes face off on Monday at Wells Fargo Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Atkinson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Cam Atkinson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Atkinson has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 17:23 on the ice per game.

Atkinson has scored a goal in four of eight games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Atkinson has registered a point in a game five times this season over eight games played, with multiple points in two games.

In one of eight games this season, Atkinson has an assist, and he recorded multiple assists in that game.

Atkinson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

There is a 28.6% chance of Atkinson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 35 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 8 Games 1 8 Points 0 5 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

