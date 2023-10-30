In the upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Casey Cizikas to score a goal for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Cizikas stats and insights

Cizikas has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.

Cizikas has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

