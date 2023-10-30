The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings is set for Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Pageau stats and insights

Pageau is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

Pageau has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

