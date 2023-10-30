The New York Islanders, Jean-Gabriel Pageau among them, play the Detroit Red Wings on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Fancy a wager on Pageau in the Islanders-Red Wings game? Use our stats and information below.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Pageau Season Stats Insights

Pageau's plus-minus this season, in 16:35 per game on the ice, is -4.

Through seven games this year, Pageau has yet to score a goal.

Pageau has a point in one of his seven games this year, and had multiple points in that game.

Pageau has an assist in one of seven games this season, and had multiple assists in that game.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Pageau hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pageau going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Pageau Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 7 Games 2 2 Points 0 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

