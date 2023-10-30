For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Joel Farabee a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Farabee stats and insights

In four of eight games this season, Farabee has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

Farabee has zero points on the power play.

Farabee's shooting percentage is 23.5%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 35 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.1 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

