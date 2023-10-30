For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Joel Farabee a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Farabee stats and insights

  • In four of eight games this season, Farabee has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • Farabee has zero points on the power play.
  • Farabee's shooting percentage is 23.5%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 35 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.1 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

