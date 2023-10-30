The Philadelphia Flyers, Joel Farabee among them, meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. There are prop bets for Farabee available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Joel Farabee vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Farabee Season Stats Insights

Farabee has averaged 15:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

In four of eight games this season, Farabee has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Farabee has a point in six games this year through eight games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In two of eight contests this season, Farabee has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Farabee's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Farabee going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Farabee Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 35 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 8 Games 4 6 Points 2 4 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

