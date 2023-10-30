The New York Islanders' upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is set for Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Kyle Palmieri find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Palmieri stats and insights

  • In three of seven games this season, Palmieri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
  • On the power play, Palmieri has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • Palmieri averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

