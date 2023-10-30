Kyle Palmieri will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings meet on Monday at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Palmieri in the Islanders-Red Wings game? Use our stats and information below.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

Palmieri's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:57 per game on the ice, is +1.

Palmieri has a goal in three games this year through seven games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In six of seven games this year, Palmieri has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of seven games this year, Palmieri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Palmieri hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Palmieri has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 7 Games 3 7 Points 4 3 Goals 1 4 Assists 3

