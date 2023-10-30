The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Lukas Reichel score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Reichel stats and insights

Reichel is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.

Reichel has zero points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

