The New York Islanders' upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Mathew Barzal find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Barzal stats and insights

  • In one of seven games this season, Barzal scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
  • Barzal has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • Barzal averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have given up 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN
