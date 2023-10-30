Mathew Barzal and the New York Islanders will be in action on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. There are prop bets for Barzal available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mathew Barzal vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barzal Season Stats Insights

Barzal has averaged 17:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Barzal has a goal in one of his seven games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Barzal has a point in five games this year through seven games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Barzal has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of seven games played.

The implied probability that Barzal hits the over on his points over/under is 58.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Barzal going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barzal Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 7 Games 3 5 Points 0 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.