Will Morgan Frost Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on October 30?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Morgan Frost going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Frost 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 16 of 81 games last season, Frost scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- On the power play, he scored one goal while picking up four assists.
- Frost averaged 1.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 12.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Hurricanes gave up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.
- The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.