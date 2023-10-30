On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Morgan Frost going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Frost 2022-23 stats and insights

In 16 of 81 games last season, Frost scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

On the power play, he scored one goal while picking up four assists.

Frost averaged 1.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 12.3%.

Hurricanes 2022-23 defensive stats

The Hurricanes gave up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.

The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

