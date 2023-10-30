For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nick Seeler a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Nick Seeler score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Seeler stats and insights

Seeler is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

Seeler has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 35 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.1 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

