Will Nicolas Deslauriers Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on October 30?
When the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nicolas Deslauriers score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Nicolas Deslauriers score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Deslauriers stats and insights
- Deslauriers is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Deslauriers has no points on the power play.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 35 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 12.1 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
