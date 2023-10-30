Will Noah Cates score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Noah Cates score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Cates stats and insights

Cates has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

Cates has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 35 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 12.1 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

