In the upcoming tilt versus the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Noah Dobson to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Dobson stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Dobson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Dobson averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

