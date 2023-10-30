Noah Dobson will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings meet on Monday at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Dobson against the Red Wings, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Noah Dobson vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dobson Season Stats Insights

Dobson has averaged 24:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

In two of seven games this season, Dobson has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Dobson has registered a point in a game five times this year over seven games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of seven games this season, Dobson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Dobson goes over his points prop total is 57.1%, based on the odds.

Dobson has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dobson Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 7 Games 3 7 Points 1 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.