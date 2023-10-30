Should you wager on Oliver Wahlstrom to find the back of the net when the New York Islanders and the Detroit Red Wings meet up on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Wahlstrom stats and insights

  • Wahlstrom is yet to score through four games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
  • Wahlstrom has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have conceded 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

