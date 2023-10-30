Owen Tippett and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. Prop bets for Tippett in that upcoming Flyers-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Owen Tippett vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Tippett Season Stats Insights

Tippett's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:32 per game on the ice, is +1.

Tippett has a goal in one of his eight games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Tippett has registered a point in a game four times this year out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Tippett has posted an assist in a game three times this year in eight games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Tippett goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tippett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Tippett Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 35 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 8 Games 4 5 Points 3 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

