When the Philadelphia Flyers play the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ryan Poehling find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Poehling stats and insights

Poehling is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

Poehling has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 35 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 12.1 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

