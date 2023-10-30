Can we expect Samuel Bolduc lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Samuel Bolduc score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bolduc stats and insights

Bolduc is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

Bolduc has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

