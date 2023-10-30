In the upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Scott Laughton to find the back of the net for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Laughton stats and insights

Laughton is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

Laughton has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 35 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.1 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

