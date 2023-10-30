Sean Couturier will be among those in action Monday when his Philadelphia Flyers play the Carolina Hurricanes at Wells Fargo Center. Looking to bet on Couturier's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Sean Couturier vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Couturier Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Couturier has averaged 19:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Couturier has a goal in two of eight games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Couturier has a point in five of eight games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of eight games this year, Couturier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Couturier has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Couturier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Couturier Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 35 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

