The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sean Walker light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Walker stats and insights

  • In two of eight games this season, Walker has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.
  • Walker has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 35 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 12.1 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

