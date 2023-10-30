Travis Konecny and the Philadelphia Flyers will play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at Wells Fargo Center. Thinking about a bet on Konecny in the Flyers-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information below.

Travis Konecny vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Konecny Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Konecny has averaged 16:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In Konecny's eight games played this season he's scored in five of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Konecny has a point in six of eight games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Konecny has an assist in three of eight games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Konecny's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Konecny going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Konecny Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 35 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 8 Games 2 11 Points 3 8 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

