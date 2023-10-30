For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Travis Sanheim a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanheim stats and insights

  • Sanheim has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
  • Sanheim has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Sanheim averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 35 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.1 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

