Travis Sanheim Game Preview: Flyers vs. Hurricanes - October 30
Travis Sanheim will be among those in action Monday when his Philadelphia Flyers play the Carolina Hurricanes at Wells Fargo Center. Fancy a bet on Sanheim in the Flyers-Hurricanes matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Travis Sanheim vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Sanheim Season Stats Insights
- In 8 games this season, Sanheim has averaged 25:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.
- Sanheim has scored a goal in one of eight games this season.
- In six of eight games this season, Sanheim has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- In six of eight games this season, Sanheim has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Sanheim's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Sanheim going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.
Sanheim Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- The Hurricanes are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 35 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-2).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|8
|Games
|4
|8
|Points
|1
|1
|Goals
|1
|7
|Assists
|0
