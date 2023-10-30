Travis Sanheim will be among those in action Monday when his Philadelphia Flyers play the Carolina Hurricanes at Wells Fargo Center. Fancy a bet on Sanheim in the Flyers-Hurricanes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Travis Sanheim vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Sanheim has averaged 25:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Sanheim has scored a goal in one of eight games this season.

In six of eight games this season, Sanheim has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In six of eight games this season, Sanheim has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Sanheim's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Sanheim going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 35 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 8 Games 4 8 Points 1 1 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

