The Philadelphia Flyers, Tyson Foerster among them, face the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. Prop bets for Foerster in that upcoming Flyers-Hurricanes game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tyson Foerster vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Foerster Season Stats Insights

Foerster has averaged 12:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Through seven games this year, Foerster has yet to score a goal.

Foerster has registered a point twice this year in seven games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Foerster has an assist in two of seven games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Foerster's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Foerster having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Foerster Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 35 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 7 Games 2 2 Points 2 0 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

