Will Yegor Zamula Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on October 30?
Should you wager on Yegor Zamula to light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Zamula stats and insights
- In one of six games this season, Zamula scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- Zamula has no points on the power play.
- Zamula averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 35 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.1 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
