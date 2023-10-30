Should you wager on Yegor Zamula to light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Zamula stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Zamula scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Zamula has no points on the power play.

Zamula averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 35 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.1 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

