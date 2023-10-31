The Toronto Maple Leafs, with Auston Matthews, are in action Tuesday versus the Los Angeles Kings at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Matthews' props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Auston Matthews vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Matthews Season Stats Insights

Matthews' plus-minus this season, in 22:33 per game on the ice, is 0.

In Matthews' eight games played this season he's scored in three of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In five of eight games this year, Matthews has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Matthews has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of eight games played.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Matthews goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Matthews going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.6%.

Matthews Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 28 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 8 Games 2 10 Points 1 7 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

