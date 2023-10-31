On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is David Kampf going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will David Kampf score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Kampf stats and insights

Kampf is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.

Kampf has zero points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kings are conceding 28 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

