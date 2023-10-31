In the upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Kings, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on John Klingberg to find the back of the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John Klingberg score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Klingberg stats and insights

Klingberg is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 28 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.